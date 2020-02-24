ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY20 guidance to $3.25-3.85 EPS.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,503. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

