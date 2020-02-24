ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.84.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an underweight rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NYSE:OKE traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.07. 2,722,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

