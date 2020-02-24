OneRoot Network (RNT) Price Tops $0.0104

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.06518313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.