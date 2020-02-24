Onix Market Cap Reaches $10,319.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Onix has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Onix has a total market cap of $10,319.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onix coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix Coin Profile

Onix is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Onix’s official website is www.onixcoin.com.

Onix Coin Trading

Onix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

