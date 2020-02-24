Ontology Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $543.69 million and $136.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00008728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BCEX, Upbit and BitMart. In the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Indodax, Huobi, Gate.io, Koinex, Upbit, Binance, BitMart, BCEX, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

