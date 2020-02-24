Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $743,541.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Open Platform has a market cap of $743,541.00 and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.58 or 0.02824152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00221372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00039133 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00138358 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

