Oppenheimer Comments on InVitae Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InVitae in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NVTA opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. InVitae has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the third quarter worth $1,960,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InVitae by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in InVitae by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 41,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in InVitae in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in InVitae by 36.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,299,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,665,000 after buying an additional 1,966,915 shares during the period.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

