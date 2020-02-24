Oppenheimer Comments on Molecular Templates Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.14) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $609.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 3.33. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 71,816 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

