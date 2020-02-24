Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

