Oppenheimer Weighs in on Solaredge Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Solaredge Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.71.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.54.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $142.07 on Monday. Solaredge Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $2,633,478.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,327,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,503 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 656,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 412.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 106,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.