Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opus Bank by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Opus Bank by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Opus Bank by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 131,784 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Opus Bank by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $27.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. Opus Bank has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opus Bank will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.