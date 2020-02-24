Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $78,731.00

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Opus has a market capitalization of $78,731.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Opus has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Opus

Opus was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

