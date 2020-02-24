Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,218,000 after purchasing an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. 10,992,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,172. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

