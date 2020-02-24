Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 38,922 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. 10,992,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

