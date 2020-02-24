Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $28.45 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Orbs token can now be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. Orbs has a total market cap of $28.45 million and $1.04 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbs has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs launched on May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,035,574,378 tokens. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

