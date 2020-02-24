Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.27

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00481646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.78 or 0.06574392 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00062835 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027105 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

