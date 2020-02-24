O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,354 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,545,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 347,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,231,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $387.49. The company had a trading volume of 111,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,254. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.51.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

