Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms have commented on ORGO. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ORGO stock opened at $4.83 on Monday. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 70.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 12,569.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 577.2% in the fourth quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 115,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

