Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$138,180.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$138,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,541,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,534,325.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares purchased 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares purchased 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares purchased 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

CVE OM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 577,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,641. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.