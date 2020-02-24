Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Purchases $222,890.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00.

NYSE OVV traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,132,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,680. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OVV. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

