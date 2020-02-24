Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $5.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $15.82 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

