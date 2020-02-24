Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PCB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. 25,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,982. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee acquired 50,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $765,382.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

