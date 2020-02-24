Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific City Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Pacific City Financial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific City Financial will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific City Financial.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific City Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Pacific City Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PCB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.11. 25,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,982. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Pacific City Financial news, Director Don Rhee acquired 50,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $765,382.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pacific City Financial by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific City Financial (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply