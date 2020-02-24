PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $271.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report sales of $271.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $267.85 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $285.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PACW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

