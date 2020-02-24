PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,519 shares during the quarter. PacWest Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.68% of PacWest Bancorp worth $30,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PACW. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung acquired 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 823,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

