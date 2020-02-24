Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.02 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.55-4.65 EPS.

NYSE PANW traded down $5.67 on Monday, hitting $237.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,764,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $192.17 and a 52-week high of $260.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total transaction of $2,716,680.00. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock worth $11,132,020 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.