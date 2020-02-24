Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.55-4.65 EPS.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.33. 2,918,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,370. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.73.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.54 per share, for a total transaction of $5,538,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,429 shares in the company, valued at $106,212,700.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.