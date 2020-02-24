Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.55-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.96-0.98 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.16.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.39, for a total value of $2,716,680.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

