Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.75 million.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.55-4.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $5.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.33. 2,918,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $192.17 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $264.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.16.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

