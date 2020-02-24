Palomar Holdings Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million. Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of PLMR opened at $60.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.82. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92.

In other Palomar news, Director George L. Estes III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $803,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,000.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $243,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 326,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,879,318.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,546,950.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Palomar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 906,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,769,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,750 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Palomar by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Palomar by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 284,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 262,959 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 1,059.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 278,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 254,389 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

