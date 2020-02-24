Palomar (PLMR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Palomar (NASDAQ: PLMR) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Palomar to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 9.37% 22.28% 11.73% Palomar Competitors 1.30% 0.55% 0.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Palomar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 6 0 2.86 Palomar Competitors 898 2961 2563 179 2.31

Palomar currently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Palomar’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $113.30 million $10.62 million 33.44 Palomar Competitors $14.07 billion $699.36 million 47.00

Palomar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Palomar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Palomar

