Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.89% of Panhandle Oil and Gas worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $2,921,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $148,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $96,830. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 102.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

