Parachute Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market capitalization of $155,045.00 and approximately $10,282.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parachute has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,038,446 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Parachute

