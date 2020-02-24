ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00004458 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $134,417.00 and $8.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00770396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006842 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

