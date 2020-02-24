Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Park-Ohio worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKOH opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

PKOH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $616,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

