Parkwood LLC Acquires 16,142 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.39 on Monday, reaching $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,407,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $695,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,326 shares of company stock valued at $44,114,979. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

