Parkwood LLC Acquires Shares of 29,768 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Primerica by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.97. 123,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

