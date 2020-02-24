Parkwood LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the period. Raymond James makes up approximately 1.7% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.06% of Raymond James worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,399 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $480,780.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,131 shares of company stock worth $3,096,335. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RJF traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.75. 1,248,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,831. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $102.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

