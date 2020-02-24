Parkwood LLC Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $11.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $368.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $392.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

