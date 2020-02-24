Parkwood LLC Buys 2,217 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Alteryx from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Alteryx from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NYSE AYX traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $133.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.31. Alteryx Inc has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $160.11. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 74,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $11,470,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $2,868,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,162 shares of company stock valued at $54,125,185. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

