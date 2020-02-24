Parkwood LLC Buys 60,906 Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,906 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up approximately 1.6% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,780 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,001. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Equitable news, major shareholder Axa sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $72,630,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,174,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $48,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

