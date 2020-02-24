Parkwood LLC Buys 6,837 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

