Parkwood LLC Buys 74,526 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for about 1.8% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avnet worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 6,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AVT stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.95. 871,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,498. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

