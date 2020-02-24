Parkwood LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $357.41. 3,921,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,882. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

