Parkwood LLC Cuts Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Parkwood LLC lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,673 shares during the period. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.7% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO traded down $1.61 on Monday, reaching $77.45. 1,999,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,136. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.68. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,802.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

