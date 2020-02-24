Parkwood LLC Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $29.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.96. 3,279,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,313. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $593.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.85. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -442.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

