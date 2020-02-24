Parkwood LLC Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.30. 7,533,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.48. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $312.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

