Parkwood LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Parkwood LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,522,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after purchasing an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $4,476,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $63,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,212 shares of company stock valued at $17,632,705 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $5.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.61. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.