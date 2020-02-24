Parkwood LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 225,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 51,581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 260,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $15,955,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,412,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,099,203. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

