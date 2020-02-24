Parkwood LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 117.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 51.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $5.99 on Monday, reaching $155.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,850. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.97 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

