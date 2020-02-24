Parkwood LLC Increases Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 2.4% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,347,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,854,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,368,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock traded down $17.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $277.50. 2,518,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.92 and its 200 day moving average is $276.57. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

